‘Dead by Daylight’ Delays Its Next Chapter, Opting for Quality of Life Updates Instead, and I’m Thrilled

Dead by Daylight is one of those games that has had me in a chokehold for a while, even if some parts of the game have me ready to bash my head into a wall. Thankfully, for the sake of my melon and other players, it appears that the team at Behaviour is getting ready to roll out some of the biggest updates to date. Features that we’ve been requesting for what feels like forever are finally coming to Dead by Daylight, and I’m beyond excited to see how they’re implemented.

‘Dbd’ is Getting Some Much-Requested TLC, and I can’t Wait TO Dive Back In For More Fun

It doesn’t matter if you’re playing as a Killer or a Survivor, there are some bumpy patches with Dead by Daylight that hurt, no matter how many hours you’ve put in. One of my biggest complaints, personally, is going through Bloodpoints. It’s long, arduous, and takes away from gameplay. It looks like Behaviour agrees, because we’ll finally see a massive update that streamlines the process tremendously soon.

Today, our Community Director, Eric Pope, and our VP and Executive Producer, José Ramos, unveil a two-phase Quality of Life initiative that should address many longstanding concerns and frustrations experienced by players. Full details 👇 Forums dbd.game/4b5BQxgReddit dbd.game/4hEN4Lr — Dead by Daylight (@deadbydaylight.com) 2025-02-17T16:13:17.074Z

Yeah, but What Are the Big Plans for ‘Dead by Daylight’ Going To Look Like?

In Phase 1 of the Quality of Life updates, players can expect to see the following tweaks to both gameplay and QoL features:

Anti-Slugging/Surrender Options

Gamma Settings

“Go Next” Prevention

Hiding & Body Blocking Prevention

Improved AFK Bots

Spawn Rules & Map Offering Balancing

Bulk Bloodpoint Spending

New Quest System

More Perk Presets

Preview Perks in Lobby

That already sounds like a massive improvement, and that’s only Phase 1. While that will be rolling out between April and June 2025, we can look forward to Phase 2 in July through December with the following changes:

Anti-Slugging/Continued Improvements

Anti-Tunneling

Anti-Camping

MMR Updates

Map & Key Item Balancing

Keyboard and Mouse on Consoles

Custom Game Improvements

Accessibility Improvements

Prestige Rewards

Reduced Login Steps

Since Dead by Daylight has been around for roughly 10 years at this point, it’s about time we see some of these changes. And they’re all sounding fantastic so far. Since one of the biggest crossovers is happening soon, it seems like they’re trying to polish things up as much as possible before a horde of new players arrive.

While this may mean that the PTB has been pushed back to March 11th (hey, the day before my birthday! Cool!), I’ll still happily accept these changes as the next best thing. Dead by Daylight is one of those games I hold near and dear to my heart, and all of these changes sound like great ways to improve one of my favorite games.