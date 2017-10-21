Bananas Foster Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
8 tablespoons|115 grams unsalted butter
½ cup|100 grams light brown sugar
¼ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
4 bananas, peeled and sliced into ½-inch thick rounds
¼ cup|60 ml dark rum
1 orange, zested
vanilla ice cream, to serve
Directions
- Heat the butter in a large skillet over medium. Add the brown sugar, nutmeg, and cinnamon and cook, whisking constantly, until dissolved, about 3 minutes.
- Add the bananas and gently cook until slightly soft and translucent, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the rum and, using a lighter or match, ignite the rum. Continue to cook until the flame dies away. Grate in the orange zest and stir to combine. Serve over ice cream.
