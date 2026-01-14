Battlefield 6 players are going to need to wait a little longer before they get a chance to dive into Season 2 of the first-person shooter. EA just confirmed that season 2 is pushing its release back a bit for further refinement.

Escalating the fight with new threats on the battlefield.



Season 2 begins February 17. pic.twitter.com/fGMegJJuTj — Battlefield (@Battlefield) January 13, 2026

A new announcement from the official Battlefield social media accounts confirms that Season 2 will now begin on February 17.

This release date is a change of plans and is apparently to allow the team time to respond to feedback from the community. According to CharlieIntel, “This extended launch has been implemented to allow extra time to further develop and refine Season 2 as a result of community feedback.”

This is an interesting development after Battlefield 6 got off to such a strong start during its October 2025 launch window. The title launched to very positive reviews and quickly built up an impressive playerbase. In the months since its launch, the conversation seems to have shifted around Battlefield 6. Like a handful of other games, this title came under fire for use of GenAI in game assets and for pushing microtransactions too aggresively.

One upside to the delay is that the extended version of Season 1 is going to include some new rewards and opportunities for players to take advantage of.

“Season 1 will be extended past its in-game end date of January 20, and we will launch Season 2 on February 17. The Season 1 extension update to Battlefield 6 and REDSEC will be released on January 20, which will include new weekly challenges, a Bonus Path, and a continuation of the Season 1 Battle Pass until the start date of Season 2.”

January 20 – Season 1 Extension ‘Game’ Update.

January 27 – New Bonus Path.

February 16 – Season 1 Ends.

February 17 – Season 2 Begins.

Additionally, Season 1 has a new bonus path that will allow existing players to pick up some enticing rewards. The Season 1 extension includes an additional Bonus Path, a showcase of Portal Community Experiences, several Double XP periods, and free daily login rewards:

Free Rewards: Hardware XP Boost, Vehicle Skin and Player Card Background.

Hardware XP Boost, Vehicle Skin and Player Card Background. Premium Rewards for Season 1 Battle Pass Purchasers Only: New Weapon Pack, Career XP Boost and Additional Customization Items.

New Weapon Pack, Career XP Boost and Additional Customization Items. More Daily login rewards and double XP weekends are on the way and details will be announced soon.

The Bonus Path can be completed alongside the Season 1 Battle Pass. Unlike previous Bonus Paths, all Bonus Path Points for the Frostfire Bonus Path are earned through Weekly Challenges; there are no Bonus Challenges associated with this Bonus Path.

Aside from the new date and brief teaser, details on Season 2 are still mostly a mystery. Players should check back in the coming weeks to see what else we learn as February arrives.

Battlefield 6 is available now on PC and consoles. Season 2 arrives February 17, 2026.