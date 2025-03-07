“’Battlefield’ Is Back!” Cries the Internet as Gameplay of ‘Battlefield 6’s Latest Playtest Leak

By the time some of y’all get to this article, it’ll likely look like a “Video Is Unavailable” ghost town. But, hey, the best I can do is try, right? So, videos of Battlefield 6‘s latest playtest have been popping up left and right across social media. And, honestly? It’s looking good. Many eager fans are going as far as to say that Battlefield 6, if it stays the course, may very well end up being the best of the franchise!

As you can see (or not — depends on how generous EA is feeling), it does look like the best of Battlefield. In case the video gets struck down, there’s an exciting part where the player commands a tank. At a point, they crash into the side of a building, sending debris flying in all directions. That’s Battlefield, baby. It’s exactly what I personally want to see!

“I was honestly afraid that the gunplay would be the same as in 2042; nice to see the slower pace and more boots-on-the-ground gameplay. It was surprising to see that you took out that tank by making the building fall into it,” one happy Battlefield fan says! …There are also a lot of comments thanking the uploader for their noble sacrifice. “EA sends its regards.”

‘battlefield 6’ is looking pretty nice, i must say

“spawn live camera back. squad perks back. battlefield theme plays when [winning a] round is back. awesome destruction back. God is real,” another user states. It’s quite the technical marvel — and it isn’t even close to release!

“man this is making me feel really good about the next BF, looks gritty, has immersion, and the maps look like they’re getting back to their best.” …If you were hoping to actually see some Battlefield footage, I’m sorry. It’s likely been obliterated already. You had to be there.

“okay i want to apologize to everyone ive argued with on this sub for crying too much about battlefield being ass recently, you’ve bullied them into an amazing looking game i’m sorry thank you.”

The videos may not survive, but the overall positive feedback from fans is loud enough! Hopefully, it’s a sign that Battlefield is, indeed, back!