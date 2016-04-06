Be Your Own Batali and Make This Beet and Ricotta Ravioli

Aziz Ansari may be the star of Master of None, but Mario Batali is truly a Master of Lunch. While the rest of us are digging into joyless plastic troughs of limp iceberg lettuce salad, Batali is cheerily plucking fresh, ripe produce right from the soil and rendering it into unbelievably delectable Italian dishes in a flash.

Take, for instance, this homemade ravioli, made with beets yanked straight outta the MUNCHIES garden. Start with homemade pasta, which is infinitely superior to the dried, boxed stuff, and surprisingly easy to throw together. Then stuff your little pasta pockets with an earthy mix of Chioggia beets, mashed potatoes, and creamy ricotta. It’s topped with a savory parsley-and-poppy-seed brown butter, and a generous sprinkle of sliced scallions.

Mario may be the master, but that doesn’t mean that you’re a lost cause when it comes to your lunch game. After all, the student may someday become the master.