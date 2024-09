Servings: 1

Prep time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

1.5 ounces Old Forrester

1 ounce Ramazzotti

.75 ounces Giffard Banane

.75 ounces lemon juice

.5 ounces pineapple

1 teaspoon cacao

Directions

1. Shake very, very briefly on a few pieces of kold draft. Strain and serve on crushed ice. Garnish with a pineapple slice, dashed with banana liqueur.

