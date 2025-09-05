Beauty School Dropout Talks Debut Album, the Blink-182 Deep Cut That Cuts Deep, and John Travolta Movies (Exclusive) 

Los Angeles rock band Beauty School Dropout just released their debut album, Where Did All the Butterflies Go? To celebrate the momentous occasion, we reached out to the band and asked them about a bunch of their favorite songs, and I gotta say, they did not disappoint…

Noisey: So your band name harkens back to the old Frankie Avalon song from the Grease soundtrack. What’s your favorite song from a movie?

BSD: “Stayin Alive” from Saturday Night Fever. Another classic John Travolta film that’s a must-see.

Noisey: To piggyback on that a bit, what’s your favorite oldies tune?

BSD: Not sure how old we’re talking, but “I Was Made For Loving You” by Kiss will always be a go-to. That was the first concert I ever went to, so it’s a nostalgic one for me – Colie

Noisey: You’ll be touring with both Blink-182 and the almighty letlive. in the coming weeks/months, so I want to know…

What do you think is the best letlive. song?

BSD: Day 54 has some of the rawest lyrics out of their whole discography

What Blink deep cut are you hoping to hear live?

BSD: “Stay Together For The Kids” gives me chills every time. I could cry watching them rip that song.

Noisey: Ok, last one… your new album is titled Where Did All the Butterflies Go? Tell me your favorite song with an animal in the title.

BSD: “Eye of the Tiger” because who doesn’t love that song (laughs); it’s kind of like learning “Smoke on the Water” on guitar, you just gotta love it.

Noisey: What can we expect from “Where Did All the Butterflies Go?”

BSD: This album is a story of unrequited love. What it’s like to lose yourself when you’ve given all of yourself away, whether that’s to love, work, addiction, or everything in between. WDATBG is about finding yourself through all of the chaos and the bullshit. We found ourselves through this record, and we hope it does the same for you.