Beware, Anonymous Music Fan: Beggars Group of Record Labels Reports Massive Data Breach

Hackers: gotta love ’em. Even though ridiculous millennials have threatened this fine field of work, the truly committed tech-malcontents still find new ways to fuck up our lives. Case in point: Pitchfork reports that the Beggars Group of record labels fell victim to a data breach last year. If you bought an album from Matador Direct, the online distributor of the many prominent labels (Matador, XL, 4AD, Rough Trade, and a whole lot more) that are part of Beggars Group between April 28, 2015 and May 4 of this year, the personal data you entered may be out in the internet somewhere.

The details of the leak are laid out in a letter that Matador’s president Patrick Amory wrote. In the meantime, hang on to your hard drives, folks: cybersecurity issues are nothing to fuck with if they reach this scale.

Phil Witmer is a Noisey Canada staff writer and not a hacker. Follow him on Twitter.