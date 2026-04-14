WATCH: Beloved WWE Personality Injured in Wild Brawl on Raw

This week’s WWE Raw was the go-home show to the biggest sports entertainment event of the year—WrestleMania. It wasn’t very match-heavy, instead more storyline-driven, and a fan-favorite on-screen personality got caught in the crosshairs of a scuffle between WWE Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer and Liv Morgan.

Cathy Kelley was interviewing the champion ahead of her title defense this weekend when Morgan jumped her from behind. This caused Kelley to be knocked down and injured. WWE officials quickly rushed to her aid to help her to the back as she limped her way up the ramp.

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Later in the show, Michael Cole issued an update on Kelley’s condition on commentary. “We have a quick update on our broadcast colleague Cathy Kelley, who was involved in the crossfire of that Liv Morgan and Stephanie Vaquer fight moments ago. She’s been attended to by the trainers but it looks like everything is going to be ok,” said Cole.

Even @catherinekelley got caught in the FIGHT between @YaOnlyLivvOnce and @Steph_Vaquer 😳



Let's all wish her a speedy recovery! pic.twitter.com/DTxMss1kTJ — WWE (@WWE) April 14, 2026

While she’s not a wrestler, Kelley has expressed interest in embracing physicality in the ring at various points in her broadcast career. Last April, PWInsider and Dave Meltzer of the WrestlingObserver Newsletter reported that Kelley had been training for a potential in-ring role as a manager within the company. While that hasn’t happened yet, she sure put her training to good use on WWE Raw.

How to watch WrestleMania 42

WrestleMania 42 will stream on ESPN in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally on April 18-19. ‘The Showcase of Immortals’ is taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, just like last year. Morgan vs. Vaquer is just one of many title matches taking place across both nights. CM Punk and Roman Reigns will headline WrestleMania 42 on Sunday, in their second-ever singles match. AJ Lee is defending her Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Becky Lynch, her first WrestleMania moment in over a decade.

Stay tuned to VICE for coverage of WWE WrestleMania 42.