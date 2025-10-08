Benny the Butcher Trashes All the Nerds Taking Over Hip-Hop: ‘The Streets Don’t Control the Game No More’

Nowadays, we live in a nerd’s world. The richest people in the world are all tech guys selling dreams out of Silicon Valley. Now, their revenge is to slowly drain the world of its resources in the pursuit of endless cash flow and maybe some validation too. According to Benny the Butcher, this is just as true in hip-hop, specifically. In a genre and culture defined by what the streets were experiencing, he claims that the nerds have sapped everything dry.

Recently, Benny spoke on IG Live, where he lamented the state of hip-hop. However, it’s not the kind of sad mourning you might typically expect, where the music doesn’t quite add up. Instead, Benny the Butcher emphasizes a cultural war that the nerds have singlehandedly dominated in recent memory. Where the streets used to have control, the internet at large has shifted away the impact, robbing hip-hop of its true essence.

Benny the Butcher Mourns the Nerds Allegedly Taking Over Hip-Hop

“Yo, y’all see the state the game is in when the streets don’t hold the culture or the game,” Benny tells his viewers. “Now you got the weird Twitter nerds and the nerds and all these weird muthafuckers got they hands on the culture.”

“The voice of the streets don’t mean as much as it did when we was coming up,” Benny the Butcher adds. “It was a lot of cons to that, as well. I gotta say that. But you see what happens when the streets don’t control the game no more. It’s a lot of fuck n***a shit going on. And a lot of people are okay with it because they fuck n***as.”

Ironically, a strong part of the Griselda fanbase is dominated by nerds too. So it’s quite ironic that Benny the Butcher is so fervently opposed to them.