Berghain Will Open a New Dancefloor in March

Iconic Berlin nightclub Berghain today announced that it will be opening another dancefloor focused on experimental bookings this coming March. It will be called “Säule,” which means “Pillar” in English, and will be built on the ground floor, underneath the main techno-focused Berghain floor.

Säule will have a two-night opening event series: Alessandro Adriani, Deena Abdelwahed and Natalia Escobar will play on Thursday, March 23, while Dis Fig, Illum Sphere and Laura Clock the following night on March 24.

As always, the clubbing institution in old East Berlin was consistently in the news throughout 2016. Not long after Frank Ocean confirmed that Wolfgang Tillmans took him to the club, it was struck by lightning in August; soon after that, Conan O’Brien drew immediate backlash after filming a skit outside the venue.

