Swagger Through Monday with Beshken’s “Dream Tracking” Feat. Halima

LA-by-way-of-NYC producer Beshken (a.k.a. Ben Shirken) already made one of our favorite EPs this year, and now the rising beatmaker is back with a fresh collaboration alongside Nigerian-born, London-raised producer-vocalist Halima.

The two recently teamed up for “Dream Tracking,” a standalone track that sees Beshken channeling his knack for layered arrangements and playful rhythms into a lean, grime-inflected pulse, around which Halima wraps her talk-sung lyrics with punchy glee. The tune shines with knuckle-cracking resilience, a perfect late summer jam to carry you through to the end of the season.

Halima wrote the lyrics in Shirken’s NYU dorm room “with about eight other people hyping it up. I was reminded about how far I’d come and the pride I felt in being surrounded by supportive people—that empowering feeling bled into the music.”

“I got to a point in creating music where I felt my songs should have more of a message, venturing from surface level electronic music,” Beshken adds. “Collaborating with Halima helped me fill that void, and I felt I was able to give her the platform to share her unique perspective.”

Listen to the premiere of Beshken’s “Dream Tracking” featuring Halima below.

Andrea Domanick is the West Coast Editor of Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.