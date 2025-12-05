VICE
Food

The Best Stocking Stuffer Sweets for the Christmas Season

Whether you’re looking for goodies for your kids or want to surprise a loved one with a holiday snack, you won’t go wrong with these seasonal offerings

Outside of Halloween and Valentine’s Day, Christmas is the best time for snacks. From seasonal twists on beloved classics to up-and-coming brands slated to become new favorites, there’s no shortage of treats that make Christmastime even more fun. While some brands slap on a Santa to the packaging and call it a day, there are plenty of genuinely great Christmas-themed snacks to try. Whether you’re looking for stocking stuffers for your kids, want to surprise a loved one with some goodies, or want to treat yourself, these are our picks for this holiday season. 

1. LEGALLY ADDICTIVE

I bought a bag of Legally Addictive’s Surprise Party flavor on a whim at LaGuardia Airport, intrigued by the concept of cracker cookies. I was pleasantly surprised that they live up to their name. They’re sweet with a hint of saltiness from their toffee layer, with a nice crunch. Not only did I get another bag for my partner’s family, but I turned my mother-in-law into a fan, who ordered a pack online. And thankfully, Legally Addictive just released two holiday flavors: Peppermint Crunch and Salted Gingerbread.

Legally Addictive Surprise Party (Single Pack)

$9.99 at Legally Addictive
2.  PEPPERMINT STICK KITKATS

Nearly every limited-edition KitKat is better than the plain, milk-chocolate wafer cookie, and this peppermint flavor is no exception. With the minty-fresh flavor of a candy cane and the creamy sweetness of the white chocolate, it tastes just like Christmas.

Kit Kat Peppermint Stick (8 oz. Bag)

$4.97 at Walmart
3. REESE’S PEANUT BUTTER TREES

I love Reese’s peanut butter cups, but I particularly enjoy the Christmas tree-shaped version because you get a soft, gooey mound of chocolate-covered peanut butter; the texture feels smooth and melts in your mouth. The white chocolate ones are my favorites!

Reese's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Trees (6-count Pack)

$6.32 at Walmart
Hershey’s always goes hard for the holidays, putting out a variety of Kisses flavors, but while candy cane and chocolate truffle are classics, sometimes you want something different. Their Snickerdoodle Cookie Kisses have that scrumptious cinnamon-sugar flavor from the holiday favorite, making them perfect for anyone with a big sweet tooth. 

Limited Edition Hershey's Kisses Snickerdoodle Cookie

$23.97 at Walmart
5. SNOOPY GOLDFISH HOLIDAY PEPPERMINT COCOA GRAHAM COOKIES

While Wicked has taken over the branding for seemingly every product, Snoopy is a close second. The Peanuts beagle is everywhere these days! Now, he’s the Christmas mascot for Goldfish, with a limited-edition peppermint-chocolate version of the cheddar crackers.

Goldfish x Snoopy Holiday Peppermint Cocoa Graham Cookies

$2.79 at Target
6. OREO SNOWBALLS

I grew up eating Wonder Balls—a milk chocolate shell filled with Disney character-shaped candy inside—until they disappeared. These Oreo snowballs are an adult version of the Wonder Ball. Instead of being filled with candy, it has something much better: a cream filling with Oreo bits! 

OREO Chocolate Candy Holiday Snowballs (4-pack)

$3.82 at Walmart
7. PILLSBURY MINI SOFT BAKED THE NICE LIST 

One of the best snack innovations of the 2020s has been Pillsbury’s ready-to-eat mini soft-baked cookies, letting you tap into the nostalgia of the classic cookies without any work. While most flavors were based on childhood cereals like Lucky Charms, Pillsbury just added a holiday flavor to its lineup with the introduction of the mini sugar cookies aptly named “The Nice List.” 

Pillsbury Soft Baked 'The Nice List' Mini Cookies

$2.47 at Instacart
