17 Squash and Pumpkin Recipes Because It’s Gourd Season, Motherfuckers

To be perfectly honest, we resisted making this round up for as long as we could. With the PSL-creep starting earlier and earlier every year, it seems that the foaming-at-the-mouth obsession with all things gourd-flavored -scented is becoming nearly too much to bear. But as much as we resent every appearance of pumpkin in things that should never have pumpkin in them (PRINGLES?! YOU HAD TO COME FOR THE PRINGLES, YOU NUTJOBS?!), we must admit that, we guess pumpkins and squash are sort of good sometimes or whatever. We’re partial to a butternut squash soup when the weather turns cold, or roasting some other variation of gourd for an easy weeknight side dish. We pulled together a collection of pumpkin and squash recipes from the MUNCHIES archives that will give you a new perspective on the favored fall vegetable. After all, they’re not just decorative, motherfuckers.





Let’s get this one out of the way up front. You can use the pumpkin syrup in this spoopy fall cocktail for, erm, recreating another favorite fall coffee beverage, if you’re so inclined.

Get suuuuper Pinterest-y with this one by serving it up in hollowed out pumpkin bowls.



The sweetness of the pumpkin and the bitterness of the turnip greens balance with the salty parmesan and tang of the vinaigrette for the perfect fall salad.



If you, like us, are a little freaked out by the marshmallows that show up on top of baked yams or sweet potatoes on the Thanksgiving table but you really freaking love marshmallows, we corrected that for you and put them on top of your new favorite holiday dessert.



The nutty richness of browned butter is a natural match for the other warm spicy flavors of pumpkin pie.



Looking for a gluten-free way to get your pumpkin pie fix this year? May we present to you: pumpkin crème brulees!



Our good friend Cara Nicoletti just turned this favorite fall dessert on its head with creamy, tangy goat cheese and an almond-rosemary butter crumb crust.



This super garlicky, spicy squash slaw is like no other slaw you’ve ever tried before.



Before all you pineapple-on-pizza naysayers get started—pumpkin, mushrooms, and blue cheese is a good flavor combination, and you are only denying yourself the pleasure of this pizza by being an annoying purist!!!



The delicata squash, mushrooms, and herby pesto on top of this gluten-free “pizza” would taste just as good on Frank Pinello’s easy pizza dough, too.



This recipe calls for a butternut squash, but roasting any squash you can get your hands on in maple and warm spices is a great fall side dish move.



Pomegranate is one of those ingredients that doesn’t seem like it should be in season in the fall and winter, but it in fact is, and it goes excellently with squash.



Once you’ve mastered this buttery croissant crust, you’ll never go back to a regular pie crust again.



This simple side is about to become the newest staple on your holiday table.



Sweet potatoes are a no-brainer companion for squash in these fritters, which then get dipped in soft, gooey gorgonzola cheese.

Make this vegetarian lasagna at the beginning of the week for a delicious, cheesy, and healthy-ish dinner or lunch all week long.