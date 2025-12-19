Bethesda Releases Emergency Skyrim Patch on Switch 2 to Fix Major Latency Problems

Bethesda has fixed the latency issues plaguing The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition on the Nintendo Switch 2. The developer released an emergency patch on the eShop to address the game’s performance problems.

Screenshot: Bethesda, Nintendo

When The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim released on the Switch 2 in early December, players reported that the port had latency issues. This was verified by Digital Foundry, who said the Anniversary Edition of the classic RPG had “Kinect-level input lag.” However, Bethesda has worked quickly to fix the issue, as a new patch has just been released on the Nintendo Switch 2 to address the problem.

Videos by VICE

According to a press release, Bethesda “specifically addresses the input latency issues players were experiencing. Please be sure to check for updates to ensure the latest one is downloaded.” The new update can actually be downloaded right now by going to the Nintendo eShop. For players who already have the Skyrim Switch 2 edition downloaded, they can force their game to check for a software update.

Screenshot: X @BethesdaStudios

For your convenience, here are the steps to get The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim latency fix update on the Switch 2:

Step 1: From the Home Menu highlight your Skyrim game with your cursor. Press the “plus/ +” button on your controller to pull up your software menu.

From the Home Menu highlight your Skyrim game with your cursor. Press the “plus/ +” button on your controller to pull up your software menu. Step 2: Select “Software Update” option from this menu.

Select “Software Update” option from this menu. Step 3: Next, click “Via the Internet” to force the Skyrim Patch to download.

If your Switch 2 is connected to the internet, the update might have already been downloaded. If you check the Software Update tab and select “Via the Internet” and nothing happens, then you are good to go!

Did the patch add a Skyrim Switch 2 60 FPS mode?

Screenshot: Bethesda

With The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Switch 2 edition getting its first major patch, players may be wondering if it received any other performance updates. However, this latest patch was purely meant to address the latency issues on the Nintendo port. So that means the Skyrim Switch 2 edition is still running at a capped 30 FPS.

As someone who prefers higher frame rates, I genuinely think Skyrim runs well in Switch 2 handheld mode. At least from what I’ve played, The Elder Scrolls V looks amazing after the update and feels smooth. But yeah, the December 19 Skyrim Switch 2 patch was pushed out quickly to specifically fix the latency issues.

Screenshot: Bethesda

Players reacted to the Skyrim Switch 2 patch on social media and praised Bethesda for getting a fix out quickly. One user, for example, wrote, “It runs so much better!” Another commenter replied, “Thank you for fixing the input latency. This was the one issue that was keeping me from wanting to start this version.”

Although many of the comments were begging the developer to make patch in a 60FPS mode. Who knows, though. Maybe we’ll get an FPS update later down the road. Even a locked 40FPS would be a huge upgrade!