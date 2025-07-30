Beware the ‘Princess Type’: 3 Signs You’re Dating a Walking Red Flag

At first, it can feel flattering. They’re charming, polished, and always up for a good time—as long as you’re the one doing all the planning. But somewhere between the third $17 cocktail and their refusal to carry their own umbrella, something starts to feel…off.

Welcome to the world of dating a “princess” type. No tiaras required—just an unshakable belief that the world should accommodate them at all times. According to Anita Fletcher, a sex and relationship expert with Fantasy Dildo Co., it’s a recognizable pattern. “The princess type isn’t necessarily a bad person,” she says. “They’ve just never learned the give-and-take that makes relationships work.”

Are You Dating a “Princess” Type?

This archetype tends to see love as a service. They expect to be courted, pampered, and emotionally catered to, but rarely stop to consider whether they’re giving any of that back. “Think of it as emotional one-way traffic,” Fletcher says. “They’ll let you pay, plan, and problem-solve while acting genuinely shocked if you ask for anything in return.”

Luckily, there’s a way to figure this out before you find yourself three months into a situationship with a human Groupon code.

1. Suggest a date that requires equal effort. Fletcher recommends something like a picnic where both people bring food, or a hike that involves wearing real shoes and showing up on time. Something low-key but impossible to phone in.

2. Watch their reaction. A balanced partner will either go with it or offer a compromise that still involves shared participation. A princess type will usually stall. They’ll try to change the plan to something easier for them, or agree but show up unprepared and expect you to pick up the slack.

3. See how they handle mild inconvenience. If they pout because the picnic bench is dirty, or complain the trail has too many bugs, what you’re seeing isn’t discomfort—it’s entitlement in daylight.

Fletcher calls it the reciprocity test. “It cuts through romantic excitement and shows someone’s true approach to partnership. If they see you as a teammate, they’ll step up. If they see you as a service provider, they’ll find a way to opt out.”

And while Fletcher believes some princess types can learn to recalibrate, she also warns: “If you’re constantly walking on eggshells or managing their moods while yours get ignored, it’s not a relationship. It’s customer service.”

Honestly? If they can’t bring a snack to a picnic, don’t expect them to bring anything to your life either.