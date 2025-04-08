billy-mcfarland-insists-fyre-festival-2-is-still-happening

Against all odds, and in spite of its controversial past, Fyre Festival 2 is apparently still happening, at least according to fest founder Billy McFarland. He even shared a timeline of plans leading up to the festival’s “return” next month.

Previously, McFarland announced that Fyre Festival 2 would take place from May 30 to June 2 at Isla Mujeres, Mexico. The location changed, however, after the Isla Mujeres tourist board issued a statement claiming: “We have no knowledge of this event, nor contact with any person or company about it. For us, this is an event that does not exist.”

An updated itinerary indicated that the festival had been moved to Playa Del Carmen. Officials in the Mexican city, however, disagree.

“In light of rumours about an event called ‘Fyre 2’, we inform you that no event with that name will be held in Playa del Carmen. After a responsible review, there is no registration or planning in the municipality,” the Playa Del Carmen government wrote in a statement on Twitter/X.

McFarland—who was imprisoned in 2018 after pleaded guilty to multiple counts of fraud— has now fired back at the reports, taking to his personal Instagram and the official Fyre Festival Instagram to double down on his claim that the festival is taking place in Playa Del Carmen, and shared photos to prove that he says prove he’s been “working directly with the government of Playa del Carmen (PDC) and their officials since March 5, 2025 to ensure a safe and successful event.”

Among the items on his timeline were “Artist Invitation Letters” that were allegedly sent out in March, as well as a selection of permits for things like tourism, special events, and environmental aspects.

Billed as a “three-day escape to the Mexican Caribbean where you’ll explore by day alongside your favourite talent and come together at night to celebrate with music,” Fyre Festival 2 promises attendees that they will have “adventures led by international and local talent, taking guests on boundary-pushing excursions by day and uniting for intimate beach-side performances at night.”

There are no announced performers for Fyre Festival 2

At this time, no music artists or other talent have been announced as performing at Fyre Fest 2, but former NFL star Antonio Brown has publicly claimed that he has been booked to appear at the festival.

Tickets for Fyre Festival 2 have already been sold, with prices ranging from $1,400 to $25,000. Premium packages are being priced as high as $ 1.1 million.

With under two months until the event is scheduled to kick off, it’s not looking likely that McFarland is gonna pull this together, but hey, stranger things have happened.