Birdman Trashes Former Cash Money Rapper Turk Amidst Star Studded Verzuz Battle Against No Limit

Birdman has historically had issues with his Cash Money cohorts. At some point in his life, he’s thrown barbs at all of his original Cash Money army, his navy. Famously, he had issues with Lil Wayne, someone who was like a son to him until he wouldn’t let him off the label. A similar notion goes for B.G. and not paying him his fair wages. Eventually, those who had issues with Birdman have settled matters to some degree. Well, except for one, the Hot Boy who tends to fall under the radar: Turk.

Consequently, when it was time for Cash Money to face off against Master P and No Limit for a Verzuz, Turk was obviously absent. Although Lil Wayne also wasn’t there, he’s at least on tour. Turk didn’t have an excuse outside of personal beef. So, Bird Man trashed him at the big battle accordingly. “Shout out to Turk, you a lil b*tch mane, but we gone f*ck witchu when we gone f*ck witchu,” he says.

Birdman Continues Feud With Turk Amidst Verzuz Celebration

Afterwards, the Cash Money leader smirks when someone jokes not to go off script. “But that’s another movie,” he shrugs before continuing his speech about the label’s rich history. “If you leave, we still gon’ multiply. Cash Money ain’t gon’ never die. As long as I’m alive. Cash Money will never die, shoutout to my n***a NBA Youngboy!“

Birdman and his lengthy rant come at the heels of a rich celebration of New Orleans hip-hop with No Limit. Every member of Cash Money came to play, and even Snoop Dogg reunited with Master P as a callback to his brief stint with No Limit. He came out to rap his verse on the iconic 1999 C-Murder song “Down for My N****z.”