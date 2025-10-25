Master P Reveals How Verzuz Inspired Upcoming Album

Master P hasn’t released a project in seven years. Frankly, he doesn’t have to make music; his priorities lie in entrepreneurship these days. So when Swizz Beatz contacted him on the prospect of a Verzuz battle, he was initially resistant. However, through persistent pestering, he eventually caved. Now, he’s representing No Limit in the battle against Cash Money, celebrating the rich history of hip-hop in New Orleans. Additionally, the legendary mogul was empowered to dig through the vault, and he realized how much treasure he was just sitting on.

Recently, Master P spoke to Complex ahead of his Verzuz Battle against Cash Money at ComplexCon 2025. There, he opened up about how the face-off with Birdman and his label made him dig through his archives. Ultimately, P found no better time to empty some of his old records, including one with Verzuz opponent Lil Wayne.

Videos by VICE

Master P Reveals New Album Spawned From Upcoming Verzuz Battle

“I just started looking through what I had. And I had all these songs. I’m like, man, I never really did nothing with these songs. Didn’t make no videos, didn’t do nothing,” Master P explains. “And then the song I did with Lil Wayne, I feel like that inspired me because [we’re both] from New Orleans and this a celebration.”

Consequently, we receive The No Limit 5K Mix: Lost Tapes. The record will be released alongside the Verzuz battle, an easy way to continue No Limit’s lasting legacy. Master P collects a loaded 25 songs with an all-star cast of features, too. The supporting cast includes Southern greats like Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane, Jeezy, 2 Chainz, Kevin Gates, Peewee Longway, and Yo Gotti. Additionally, Master P taps leaders of the new generation like YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and artists who have curbed influence from him and No Limit like Meek Mill and Nipsey Hussle.