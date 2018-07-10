A Violent Ballet Unfolds in French Screamo Band Birds In Row’s New Video

Birds In Row’s video for “I Don’t Dance” depicts two performers putting on a three-minute display of graceful ballet moves intertwined with explosive martial arts attacks, which is a pretty apt visual representation of the French hardcore trio’s sound. The band lays down shocks of intensely abrasive screamo that flare out from a more melodic base. That’s the way Birds In Row’s forthcoming album, We Already Lost the World, goes for nine songs: Intense bursts of catharsis violently kicking against a serene foundation, resulting in one of the heaviest albums this year.

We Already Lost the World is out July 13 via Deathwish Inc. Watch the beautifully choreographed video above and pre-order the album here.

Birds In Row is on tour soon with Converge, Neurosis, and Portrayal of Guilt. Dates below.

July 17 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre *

July 18 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre *

July 19 Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater *

July 20 Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall *

July 21 Austin, TX @ Emo’s *

July 22 Wichita Falls, TX @ Stick’s Place ^

July 24 St. Louis, MO @ Fubar ^

July 25 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean ^

July 26 Syracuse, NY @ Spark Art Space ^

July 27 Oakdale, NY @ Shaker Pub ^

July 28 Portland, ME @ Geno’s ^

July 29 Boston, MA @ O’Briens ^

July 31 Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland ^

August 1 Montclair, NJ @ Meatlocker ^

August 2 Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie ^

August 3 Falls Church, VA @ VFW 9274 ^

August 4 Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern ^

August 5 Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter ^

August 6 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar ^



* w/ Neurosis & Converge

^ w/ Portrayal Of Guilt