Black Flag Just Unveiled a New Gen Z Lineup

In a very unusual turn, the members of Black Flag are now 75 percent Gen Z now. The iconic hardcore punk band’s founding guitarist and only remaining original member, Greg Ginn, recently announced a whole new lineup, and the members are all significantly younger than him.
“Texas-based band Black Flag is officially turning the page and beginning a bold new chapter with the addition of three new members: Max Zanelly (vocals), David Rodriguez (bass), and Bryce Weston (drums), joining founding guitarist Greg Ginn,” reads a press release from the official Black Flag website.
“With a fresh lineup and renewed creative energy, Black Flag is gearing up for an exciting season of live shows and new music production,” the press release continues. “The group has already begun writing and rehearsing together, building on their signature sound while embracing new influences brought in by the latest members.”
“Black Flag’s upcoming performances will showcase the chemistry and talent of the revitalized lineup, giving fans a first taste of the new era,” the press release concludes. “Dates and locations for the band’s summer tour will be announced in the coming weeks.”
Look, Black Flag hasn’t been “Black Flag” for a very long time, so, frankly, I love this for its new young members. They have a chance to play some of the most influential punk songs ever written as the band that wrote them. Good for them.
Black Flag 2025 European Tour Dates
JUNE
06.10 — Sofia, BULGARIA | Mixtape 5
06.11 — Thessaloniki, GREECE | Block 33
06.12 — Athens, GREECE | Arch Club
06.14 — Turku, FINLAND | Rockfest
06.15 — Paris, FRANCE | Petit Bain
06.16 — Paris, FRANCE | Petit Bain
06.17 — Tours, FRANCE | Le Bateau Ivre
06.19 — Dublin, IRELAND | Opium
06.20 — Glasgow, SCOTLAND | Slay
06.21 — Birmingham, UK | Castle & Falcon
06.22 — London, UK | Underworld
06.24 — Prague, CZECH REP. | Rock Café
06.25 — Munich, GERMANY | Backstage
06.26 — Berlin, GERMANY | SO36
06.27 — Leipzig, GERMANY | Conne Island
06.28 — Hamburg, GERMANY | Unel & Gefährlich
06.29 — Frankfurt, GERMANY | Zoom
AUGUST
08.02 — Vagos, PORTUGAL | Vagos Metal Fest
08.05 — Malaga, SPAIN | Roka Rock
08.06 — Madrid, SPAIN | Chango
08.07 — Valencia, SPAIN | Repvblicca
08.08 — Barcelona, SPAIN | Salamandra
08.09 — Mallorca, SPAIN | Es Gremi
08.12 — Belgrade, SERBIA | Zappa Barka
08.13 — Zagreb, CROATIA | Tvornica Kulture
08.16 — Francavilla al Mare, ITALY | Frantic Fest
08.17 — Pinarella di Cervia, ITALY | Rock Planet