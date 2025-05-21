Black Flag Just Unveiled a New Gen Z Lineup

In a very unusual turn, the members of Black Flag are now 75 percent Gen Z now. The iconic hardcore punk band’s founding guitarist and only remaining original member, Greg Ginn, recently announced a whole new lineup, and the members are all significantly younger than him.

“Texas-based band Black Flag is officially turning the page and beginning a bold new chapter with the addition of three new members: Max Zanelly (vocals), David Rodriguez (bass), and Bryce Weston (drums), joining founding guitarist Greg Ginn,” reads a press release from the official Black Flag website.

“With a fresh lineup and renewed creative energy, Black Flag is gearing up for an exciting season of live shows and new music production,” the press release continues. “The group has already begun writing and rehearsing together, building on their signature sound while embracing new influences brought in by the latest members.”

“Black Flag’s upcoming performances will showcase the chemistry and talent of the revitalized lineup, giving fans a first taste of the new era,” the press release concludes. “Dates and locations for the band’s summer tour will be announced in the coming weeks.”

Look, Black Flag hasn’t been “Black Flag” for a very long time, so, frankly, I love this for its new young members. They have a chance to play some of the most influential punk songs ever written as the band that wrote them. Good for them.

JUNE

06.10 — Sofia, BULGARIA | Mixtape 5

06.11 — Thessaloniki, GREECE | Block 33

06.12 — Athens, GREECE | Arch Club

06.14 — Turku, FINLAND | Rockfest

06.15 — Paris, FRANCE | Petit Bain

06.16 — Paris, FRANCE | Petit Bain

06.17 — Tours, FRANCE | Le Bateau Ivre

06.19 — Dublin, IRELAND | Opium

06.20 — Glasgow, SCOTLAND | Slay

06.21 — Birmingham, UK | Castle & Falcon

06.22 — London, UK | Underworld

06.24 — Prague, CZECH REP. | Rock Café

06.25 — Munich, GERMANY | Backstage

06.26 — Berlin, GERMANY | SO36

06.27 — Leipzig, GERMANY | Conne Island

06.28 — Hamburg, GERMANY | Unel & Gefährlich

06.29 — Frankfurt, GERMANY | Zoom

AUGUST

08.02 — Vagos, PORTUGAL | Vagos Metal Fest

08.05 — Malaga, SPAIN | Roka Rock

08.06 — Madrid, SPAIN | Chango

08.07 — Valencia, SPAIN | Repvblicca

08.08 — Barcelona, SPAIN | Salamandra

08.09 — Mallorca, SPAIN | Es Gremi

08.12 — Belgrade, SERBIA | Zappa Barka

08.13 — Zagreb, CROATIA | Tvornica Kulture

08.16 — Francavilla al Mare, ITALY | Frantic Fest

08.17 — Pinarella di Cervia, ITALY | Rock Planet