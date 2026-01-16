Black Label Society Announce Next Album ‘Engines of Demolition’, Drop Riff-Heavy New Single, ‘Name in Blood’

Black Label Society, the longtime heavy metal project for Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde, is back. The band has announced that their next album, Engines of Demolition, will be released on March 27, 2026. Along with the announcement, BLS dropped a riff-heavy new single, “Name in Blood”.

“Engines of Demolition is a sincere ride through the peaks and valleys of the last four years from start to finish,” Wylde said in a statement shared by Metal Injection. “Some of the highest highs and lowest lows and everything in between.”

One song that many are looking forward to hearing is “Ozzy’s Song”. Wylde says the track is a very personal and heartfelt ballad that serves as a tribute to his late friend. Pre-orders for Engines of Demolition are available here.

Ahead of the new album, Black Label Society will embark on a major North American tour. Support will come from one of Wylde’s other bands, Zakk Sabbath. Dark Chapel, which also features members of BLS, will open. Find those tour dates below:

2/27 San Antonio, TX Boeing Center at Tech Port

2/28 Dallas, TX The Bomb Factory

3/1 Oklahoma City, OK Diamond Ballroom

3/3 Chesterfield, MO The Factory at the District

3/4 North Kansas City, MO VooDoo at Harrah’s Kansas City

3/6 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

3/7 Salt Lake City, UT The Union Event Center

3/9 Albuquerque, NM Revel Entertainment Center

3/10 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

3/12 Funner, CA Harrah’s Resort Southern California

3/13 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater

3/14 San Francisco, CA The Warfield

3/16 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

3/17 Vancouver, BC Orpheum Theater

3/19 Calgary, AB Grey Eagle Event Centre

3/21 Edmonton, AB Midway Music Hall

3/23 Winnipeg, MB Burton Cummings Theatre

3/25 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino

3/27 Madison, WI The Sylvee

3/28 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit

3/29 Toronto, ON Queen Elizabeth Theatre

3/31 Montreal, QC MTELUS

4/2 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

4/3 Montclair, NJ The Wellmont Theater

4/4 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

4/6 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia

4/7 Norfolk, VA The NorVa

4/9 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

4/10 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte

5/10 North Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues

5/11 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring

5/12 Salem, VA Salem Civic Center

5/14 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium