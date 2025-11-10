Ozzy Osbourne Was Planning a New Album Before His Death, According to Zakk Wylde

Ozzy Osbourne was looking to make another album before he died and was in active talks with Zakk Wylde about working on it, according to the iconic metal guitarist.

In a recent conversation with NJ.com, Wylde reflected on his final communications with Ozzy. Wylde said that, despite all of his health issues, the singer was trying to “stay positive” and focus on the future. “Just figured we’ll do the gig. Then, who knows?” He said, referring to the final Ozzy Osbourne/Black Sabbath concert, Back to the Beginning. The highly anticipated event was held just weeks before the legendary frontman’s passing.

Wylde revealed that Ozzy had texted some ideas for a follow-up to his 2022 album, Patient Number 9, which Wylde performed on, along with nearly all of Ozzy’s studio albums from 1988’s No Rest for the Wicked to 2007’s Black Rain.

Wydle remembers Ozzy texting: “Zakk, let’s do another record. Because I really loved it when you were going through your Allman Brothers, Skynyrd phase when we did ‘No More Tears’. It’s heavy, but it’s more melodic. It’s not pummeling heavy.” His reply? “Alright, Oz, whatever you want.”

“We did [‘Back to the Beginning’],” Wylde continued, “he ended up finishing his book [‘Last Rites‘]. They did the documentary [‘Ozzy: No Escape From Now and/or Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home’]. Then, he was like, ‘All right. I’m out of here.’ He finished everything he had to do. Then, he was like, ‘All right, I’m done.’”

Ozzy Died on July 22, 2025, at 76 Years Old

The Back To The Beginning concert was the last time that Ozzy Osbourne and the original lineup of Black Sabbath performed together live. Ozzy passed away just weeks later, on Tuesday, July 22, at the age of 76.

In a statement shared to Sky News, the Osbourne family said: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love.” In a post on Instagram, the family shared the same statement and added: “We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time,” signed, “Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis.”

Ozzy had been living with Parkinson’s and faced multiple health issues over the last several years. His cause of death was ultimately ruled as being due to acute myocardial infarction (heart attack) and out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. Coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction are listed as associated factors.