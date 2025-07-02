‘It Shoots Fire and Water’: Zakk Wylde Hopes Ozzy Osbourne Tours in a Flying Throne With ‘Fire and Dragons’

Ozzy Osbourne is about to take the stage for what he says is the last time in his life, but his longtime guitarist Zakk Wylde is hoping for at least one more tour, and if it happens, he wants the heavy metal legend to perform from a flying throne with fire and dragons.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Wylde opened up about working with Ozzy, and talked about the Back to the Beginning concert coming up this weekend, when Ozzy and Black Sabbath will take the stage for one final time all together. Speaking about all the band members — Ozzy, Tony Iommi, Bill Ward, and Geezer Butler — getting back together, Wylde said “it truly is amazing” and then offered a hope for after the big festival.

“If Oz sounds great and everything like that, if he wants to continue carrying on singing on a throne, we’ll just make the throne so it goes out over the audience,” Wylde joked. “It shoots fire and water, and dragons come out of it. You know what I mean? And we’ll make the throne part of the show. It’d be amazing.”

After the interviewer noted that artists like Phil Collins and Elton John have been known to perform while sitting. “Exactly,” Wylde replied. “I’ve always said, ‘Just make this mechanical throne like Tommy Lee’s drum solo, where it goes over the crowd and shoots fire?’”

When asked if he thinks “this is something that could actually happen, Wylde said, “Why not? I really think it would be great. If they do this Sabbath thing and it sounds amazing, and Ozzy sings great, and the band sounds amazing, and the only difference is Oz is just sitting down, like you said, like Phil Collins. Why not, right? You know every promoter’s just got their fingers crossed on this one.”

In addition to seeing the legendary heavy metal godfathers, fans in attendance at the Back To The Beginning concert on July 5 will also be treated to sets by Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and 2025 Grammy-winners Gojira. Unless one of those bands ends up being who got booted.

Tickets for the charity benefit show went on sale on February 14, Valentine’s Day, and have sold out. All profits will go to three important causes and health facilities: Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorn Children’s Hospice.

While many fans around the world will not be able to attend the big show, it will be livestreamed via the concert website. Fans can purchase tickets here.