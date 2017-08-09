Blackened Chicken Wings Recipe

Serves: 4-6

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 25 hours

Ingredients

Videos by VICE

For the buttermilk marinade:

1 cup|237 ml buttermilk

⅓ cup mayo

3 ½ tablespoons lemon juice

1 ½ tablespoons finely chopped chives

1 ¼ tablespoons Tabasco

1 tablespoon grated garlic

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley

½ tablespoon finely chopped tarragon

2 pounds|907 grams chicken wings

150 grams crème fraîche



For the blackening spice:

1 cup sweet paprika

3 tablespoons curry powder

2 ½ tablespoons kosher salt

2 tablespoons mustard seed

2 teaspoons ground coriander

2 teaspoons ground white pepper

1 teaspoon ground celery seed



For the chile honey sorghum glaze:

½ cup|118 ml sorghum

¼ cup|60 ml honey

1 ½ tablespoons sherry vinegar

1 teaspoon chile flakes

2 teaspoons benne seeds, or sesame if unavailable

Directions

Make the buttermilk marinade: In a large bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, mayo, lemon juice, chives, Tabasco, garlic, salt, parsley, and tarragon. Reserve ¼ of the marinade for dipping sauce. Add the wings to the remaining marinade and place in the refrigerator for 24 hours. Heat the oven to 425º F. In a medium bowl, combine the blackening spice ingredients. Drain the wings and coat them in the blackening spice. Roast the wings in the oven for 30 minutes. Broil for the last 5 minutes or so to get great texture on the skin. Be careful not to burn. You’re just looking for a deep, dark color and crunchy skin. Make the glaze: In a medium bowl, combine the sorghum, honey, vinegar, and chile flakes. Remove wings from the oven and toss in the chili honey sorghum glaze. Coat in toasted benne seeds (or sesame, if unavailable). Add the crème fraîche to the reserved buttermilk marinade. Now it’s a dipping sauce. Enjoy.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.