Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Announces ‘Fahrenheit-182’ Book Tour

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus has a memoir on the way, titled Fahrenheit-182, and he’s heading out on a book tour to celebrate.

This week, Hoppus announced that he’ll make stops in seven cities across the United States, starting in Brooklyn, New York on April 8 and ending his trek in Los Angeles, California on April 20.

Those interested in attending can get tickets here. A copy of the book comes with each purchase. Fahrenheit-182 will be released on April 8, and Hoppus’ full book tour dates are as follows:

April

9 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

10 Somerville, MA – Somerville Theatre

12 Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

13 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

16 Chicago, IL – Park West

18 El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia

20 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Hoppus first announced Fahrenheit-182 back in September, explaining at the time that the book would explore his time in Blink-182, from the band’s early years through their split and beyond. Hoppus also details his struggles with anxiety and suicide ideation in the book, as well as recounts his cancer diagnosis and subsequent journey to remission.

“This shit gets dark,” he said in a promotional video, later adding in an interview that the memoir is “a combo of music memoir meets medical journey.”

In a description of Fahrenheit-182, the book’s publisher HarperCollins explains: “A memoir that paints a vivid picture of what it was like to grow up in the 1980s as a latchkey kid hooked on punk rock, skateboards, and MTV; Mark Hoppus shares how he came of age and forms one of the biggest bands of his generation.”

The publisher adds: “Threaded through with the very human story of a constant battle with anxiety and Mark’s public battle and triumph over cancer, Fahrenheit-182 is a delight for fans and also a funny, smart, and relatable memoir for anyone who has wanted to quit but kept going.”