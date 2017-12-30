Bloody Batra Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

⅔ cup|150 ml tomato juice

2 teaspoons|10 ml ground down bengali mustard seeds (kasundi)

1 fresh green chili, halved lengthwise

3 ½ tablespoons|50 ml vodka

2 teaspoons|10 ml fresh lime juice, plus more for the glass

fine grain sea salt, for garnish

crushed whole black peppercorns, for garnish

celery stick, for garnish

chopped ginger, optional

Directions

Pour the tomato juice in the shaker along with the ground mustard seeds and half a chili. Shake vigorously, then add the vodka and lime juice (put an extra splash of vodka if you’ve had a tough day) and shake again. Mix the salt and pepper on a small flat plate. Take the glass you want to serve it in and wet the rim with some lime juice. Turn it upside down on a plate of salt and crushed whole pepper. Pour the drink into the glass and garnish with the celery stick and remaining half of chili. Add chopped ginger for an extra kick!

