Blue Crab Pasta Recipe

Servings: 4-6

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for tossing

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 (28-ounce|794-gram) cans whole peeled tomatoes, crushed by hand

2 tablespoons minced flat-leaf parsley

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

4 large live blue crabs

1 pound|454 grams dry spaghetti

½ cup fresh basil leaves

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the tomatoes and bring to a simmer. Stir in the parsley and pepper flakes and cook 2 minutes. Add in the crabs and bring to a boil. Simmer, uncovered, for 30 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and transfer the crabs to a serving platter. Meanwhile, bring a generously salted pot of water to a boil. Add the spaghetti and cook, stirring, until al dente, then drain. Add the pasta to a serving bowl and toss with olive oil, salt, and pepper. To serve, divide the pasta among plates and top with tomato sauce. Season aggressively with black pepper. Garnish the pasta with the basil leaves and serve with the crabs and lots of crusty bread to sop up lots of the sauce.

