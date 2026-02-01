Bluey is Coming to Minecraft in New DLC Pack

In a collaboration that is likely to please many parents and children, Bluey and her family are arriving in the Minecraft Marketplace in just a few days and bringing along the iconic Heeler house with them.

Screenshot: Ludo Studios

The Bluey DLC: Bluey’s House was announced on the official Bluey website. In the announcement, Ludo Studios confirmed that Minecraft fans will be able to find the Bluey content in the Minecraft Marketplace starting on Thursday, February 5, 2026.

The press release also included some exciting details about what is going to be included in the DLC pack, which has been developed by Jigarbov Productions in partnership with BBC Studios and Ludo Studios.

The description explains that players can expect to meet the following characters while exploring the content:

Bluey

Bingo

Mum (Chilli)

Dad (Bandit)

As for activities, the description says that players will be able to take part in the following activities while exploring the Heeler house DLC:

search for hidden keys throughout the home, guided by Bluey and her family, unlocking new rooms and areas as they progress

I-Spy

Hide and Seek

Ragdoll

The series of mini-games and activities makes this experience sound very similar to 2023’s Bluey: The Video Game, which also allowed players to explore the Heeler house and play mini-games inspired by episodes of the show. One big difference is that the Bluey: The Video Game experience did also include other locations for players to visit.

The announcement post did not share a final price for the DLC pack, unfortunately. In the past, similar licensed packs usually cost around $9.99. The reveal also did not include details about any additional items that could be used in the standard Minecraft experience.

The DLC will be available for the Bedrock Edition of Minecraft, which means it’ll work across consoles, mobile, and PC.

Additional Bluey Content in Minecraft

Screenshot: Ludo Studios

There’s obviously a much longer list of Bluey characters and locations to draw inspiration from, but this DLC pack is focused on the core Heeler family. If it’s a big success, perhaps there could be a future addition that adds aunts, uncles, cousins, and other friends to the experience.

Players looking for a cute experience in Minecraft before the Heelers arrive can opt to check out the adorable baby farm animal redesigns.

Minecraft is available now on PC, consoles, and select mobile devices. The Bluey DLC will be available on February 5, 2026.