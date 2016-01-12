Boards of Canada Share Their First Official Remix in Almost a Decade

It’s been a long little-over-eight years since enigmatic Scottish duo Boards of Canada shared their last official remix, for which they reworked “Good Friday” by Yoni Wolf’s project Why?. Today, they’ve added another to their discography, and we recommend you savor it, because it could be a while until they decide to do it again.

The source material is “Mr. Mistake” by Nevermen—a trio made up by TV On The Radio‘s Tunde Adebimpe, Faith No More‘s Mike Patton, and experimental rapper Doseone—and the new version by BoC finds them in their familiar mode: ever-weightless, ethereal, and smudgy. Hear the remix below, and get the original track when it lands on the group’s self-titled debut, set to see release January 29 on Patton’s Ipecac Recordings and UK label Lex. (Also, if you want to hear more Boards of Canada/Doseone action, check out their remix of hip-hop group cLOUDDEAD’s “Dead Dogs Two.”)

