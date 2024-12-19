Bolivia’s Notorious Cocaine Cocktail Bar: In Search of Route 36 (VICE Documentary)

Earlier this year, the VICE team traveled in search of Route 36, the world’s only known cocaine bar. Located in the mountains outside of La Paz, the lounge bar serves up coke by the gram on a silver platter, along with a cocktail of your choice. Route 36, which is only open to foreigners, moves every few weeks to evade the local authorities. It also seems to be somewhere literally everyone knows about, which leads you to suspect that, for it to remain open, there may be an element of corruption at play.

In this member-exclusive documentary, host Zach Shucklin follows the gringo trail to learn about the rich history of coca in the region and to explore its cultural uses, before finding out whether Route 36 really is the drug tourism destination of travelers’ dreams.