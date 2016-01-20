Bong Appetit: THCheese

Abdullah heads to San Francisco to meet the folks behind THCheese, a gourmet medicated food purveyor, and explore the high end of the high life. He whips up a deliciously creamy medicated foie gras pâté mousse with executive chef Trevor Milbery and gets funky with cannabis-infused Camembert under the watchful eye of head cheesemaker Juliana Clark. To cap it off, the THCheese crew treats us to a curated paring where Abdullah learns how to pair wine, weed, and fancy edibles like a true aristocrat. Pinkies up!