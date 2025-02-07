Bonnie Blue Reveals How Her Husband Feels About Her OnlyFans Stunts

Bonnie Blue has captivated the adult content space in 2025. She allegedly slept with 1,057 men and kickstarted a riveting arms race with Lily Phillips—and even some others who are trying to enter their stratosphere.

The latest revelation around Blue came in her interview with The Sun, in which she revealed that her “husband”—quotes are there because they’re filing for divorce—helps her set up these extreme challenges.

Blue, who married Oliver Davidson in 2022, told the outlet that there is a misconception that she and Davidson are splitting because of her OnlyFans stunts. The two were separated long before her viral stunt this year. She went a step further to say that her extravagant productions are helped out by Davidson to this day.

Bonnie Blue Says Her Soon-To-Be Ex-Husband Helps With Her OnlyFans Work: ‘He’s Very Much Proud’

“And he’s still very much supportive and very proud because I have seen articles which say he doesn’t associate himself with me, and that’s not the case,” she explained. “We’ve still got a very close relationship.”

She continued, “He just works in the team. Helps me overlook things. We still work together.”

Listen, divorces can get pretty messy and complicated, to say the least. I suppose sticking around to help your soon-to-be ex bang 1,000-plus dudes is at least… courteous? In all seriousness, good for them for finding a way to make things work even after realizing they weren’t meant for each other in a monogamous relationship.

Blue also wants people to know that Davidson is “very much proud” of her accomplishments. This counters previous reports, as Blue alluded to, in which The Sun previously wrote that Davidson “wants nothing to do with her” following her stunt. Likewise, The Mirror referred to Davidson as “furious” following her January record-breaking performance and was filing for divorce.

From Blue’s perspective, though, it sounds as though everything is A-O-K in her world.