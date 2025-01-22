Lily Phillips Says She Was Detained by US Customs Over Her 100 Men OnlyFans Stunt

We’re a little more than a month and a half removed from Lily Phillips’ viral feat of having sex with 100 men in a day. The OnlyFans model achieved that with roaring success and saw her star shine even brighter in the industry—so much so that she’s been stopped at airport customs because of her on-screen performance.

Phillips revealed on the Plug Talk Podcast in her conversation with Lena Plug and Adam 22 that she had some obstacles after landing in the States (she’s from London) the day before that had to do with her content.

Videos by VICE

Lily Phillips Reveals She Was Almost Denied Entry Into the US After OnlyFans Stunt

In one of the more bizarre comments in the interview, Phillips said that the agents pulled up her videos. She said this was after they asked her if she ever worked in the United States before (she mentioned she never had any issues coming to America the prior two visits). As Plug pointed out, due to her using her real name and not a stage name (Lily Phillips is what it reads on her ID and passport), it’s easy for someone to realize who she is considering, you know, the headlines she’s grabbed for her sexual prowess.

“They were asking if I was a prostitute and stuff like that,” Phillips shared in response to what the officials were asking her.

She continued, “I was pretty much like, ‘Yeah, I fuck all these guys but they don’t pay a penny so it’s not prostitution technically. I just fuck a lot of guys.”

As Adam 22 alluded to in the interview, the content that’s shared on OnlyFans and similar platforms creates a gray line of sorts when it comes to the illegal nature of prostitution.

It doesn’t sound like anything else came from the run-in at customs, though. Phillips went on to share some other fun tidbits, including the wide range of men who showed up the day she conquered 100 men along with what prompted her to get into adult business.

It’s certainly been a whirlwind for Phillips since her viral act. Being questioned at customs is one of the strange things to come from it, as too was AirBnB potentially banning Phillips for filming that sex scene with 100 men at one of its properties.