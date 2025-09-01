Borderlands 4 Post-Launch Content Roadmap Revealed

Borderlands 4 is almost here, and is looking to right some of the wrongs from the third installment in the series. So far, gameplay seems solid and appears to feel more like Borderlands than its predecessor.

As usual, Gearbox has revealed what the content drops will look like after the game launches on September 12, 2025, for most consoles, and October 3, 2025, for Switch 2, including a mixture of paid and free content.

Borderlands 4 roadmap

Paid Content

Story Packs with New Vault Hunters and New Story Scenarios

2 Vault Hunter Heads usable by all Vault Hunters

2 Vault Hunter Heads for the new Vault Hunter

4 Vault Hunter Skins usable by all Vault Hunters

4 Weapon Skins

2 Vehicle Paintjobs

3 ECHO-4 Drone Skin & Attachments

1 ECHO-4 Frame

The first Story Pack will be a bloody, cosmic-horror-inspired tale entitled Mad Ellie and the Vault of the Damned. As you might’ve guessed, it stars the one-and-only Ellie, Pandoran mechanic extraordinaire and daughter of Moxxi.

Bounty Packs with New Missions, Legendary Gear, and Loot-filled Vault Cards

Bounty Packs will include new bite-sized-yet-flavorful narrative content, along with new gear to earn and cosmetics to collect—plus a Vault Card that lets you unlock additional loot through gameplay. Four Bounty Packs are included in the Bounty Pack Bundle that comes with the Deluxe Edition and Super Deluxe Edition of Borderlands 4.

Free Content

A few months after launch, after you’ve had time to sharpen your skills and craft your best builds, you might be ready to take on Invincible Bosses, who await challengers in new arenas on Kairos. Think of them as bosses on steroids: new unique mechanics, massive health pools (not literally invincible, but close to it), extremely lethal attack damage, and other new modifiers that can make quick work of any unprepared Vault Hunters.

There’s a ton more on the Borderlands 4 website, including weekly challenges, seasonal mini-events, and the introduction of Pearlescent Rarity, a new loot tier above Legendary.

Hopefully, the base game itself is good enough to keep people playing, because Borderlands 3 got a solid three hours out of me before I put it down and never returned. I’m optimistic about this one, though.