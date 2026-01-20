Borderlands 4 Switch 2 Port Reportedly Gets New Release Date After Indefinite Delay

A new Borderlands 4 Switch 2 release date has reportedly been leaked online by retailers. If true, the popular looter shooter is finally coming to the portable system after being indefinitely delayed by Gearbox Software. Could it also hint at the February Nintendo Direct date as well?

Screenshot: Gearbox Software, Nintendo

If you are doing a double take at that headline, I don’t blame you. Back in September, the Borderlands 4 Switch 2 edition was indefinitely delayed just weeks from its launch. While Gearbox Software didn’t specifically say the port was canceled, many assumed it was. After all, the shooter had many performance issues at launch for the PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X.

However, a Portuguese retailer might have just leaked the game’s new launch window. According to Gaming Replay, the new Borderlands 4 Switch 2 release date is Friday, February 27, 2026. If true, that means Gearbox Software had around four extra months to polish the Borderlands 4 Switch 2 port.

Screenshot: Gaming Replay

As far as whether this is true or not, I would take it with a grain of salt. While retailer leaks aren’t uncommon, they aren’t always accurate. Gaming Replay, in particular, previously claimed the Mass Effect Trilogy would release in October 2020. However, BioWare didn’t end up releasing the compilation until the following year in May 2021. Although, there has been speculation that the release was potentially delayed due to COVID.

Players Are Skeptical About Borderlands 4 Performance on Switch 2

Screenshot: Gearbox Software, Steam

Surprisingly, players reacted pretty negatively to the leaked Borderlands 4 Switch 2 edition release date. In particular, many users complained about the game’s already existing performance issues. A general consensus I’ve seen is that fans of the looter shooter are skeptical the game will run well on the Switch 2 portable console.

Over on Reddit, players sounded off on the rumored new release date. “Super hyped for this one. I can’t wait to make a sandwich and watch Digital Foundry analyze all the issues it has and then proceed to not buy it,” one player wrote, for example. Another account joked, “I too am looking forward to all the content that will be made from this port, lmao. It’s one of those things you hear about and just say ‘why?’”

Screenshot: Gearbox Software

In all fairness, players have a right to be worried about the port. Back in September 2025, early previews of the Borderlands 4 Switch edition claimed the title struggled to maintain 30 FPS. Even more concerning is that the game reportedly could only render a few enemies on the screen at once before chugging.

So yeah, it will be interesting to see how Gearbox Software was able to polish up the port during the months-long delay. Again, assuming that the new leaked release date is even accurate.

Could Borderlands 4 Be Tied to a February Nintendo Direct?

Screenshot: Gearbox Software, Nintendo

Finally, the last interesting thing to come out of this is rumors of a February Nintendo Direct. After the leaked retailer page was discovered, many fans speculated that it could also be hinting at Nintendo hosting a game showcase. To be perfectly clear, there is no source or insider claiming that we are getting a Nintendo Direct at the end of next month.

The reason fans believe it could be a hint is that Nintendo has, in the past, held major Nintendo Directs every February. The rumored Borderlands 4 release date also takes place on Pokémon Day. This year, the Game Freak franchise is celebrating its 30th anniversary. This has led some players to believe that a Nintendo Direct could also be held on February 27.

That said, this is pure speculation. However, assuming the Borderlands 4 Switch 2 date is actually real, it would line up with a potential time frame for a February Nintendo Direct. Considering it was announced during a previous showcase, it would only make sense for it to appear in the next one. But again, the new release date might not even be accurate. Until Gearbox Software confirms it, it’s just a rumor.