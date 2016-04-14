Bourbon-Pickled Okra Recipe

Servings: 2 jars
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
8 ½ ounces|241 ml cider vinegar
8 ½ ounces|241 ml rice wine vinegar
¼ cup sea salt
2 tablespoons raw sugar
4 ounces|113 ml bourbon
½ ounce|12.6 grams yellow mustard seeds
1 tablespoon chile flakes
1 teaspoon coriander seeds
½ teaspoon black peppercorns
7 ounces|198 grams okra, rinsed and trimmed
4 fresh dill sprigs
3 garlic cloves, peeled and thinly sliced
half a lemon, zested
Directions
- In a medium saucepan, combine the vinegars, salt, sugar, and 1 cup|237 ml water over medium-high. Stir, dissolving the salt and sugar, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the bourbon, mustard seeds, chile flakes, coriander seeds, and peppercorns and simmer another 5 minutes.
- Divide the okra, dill, garlic, and lemon zest between 2 (10 ounce|300 ml) jars and pour the pickling liquid evenly between each. Secure each jar with a lid and cool completely before refrigerating. The pickles will be ready to eat within 2 days and will keep, refrigerated, for 2 weeks.
Author Note: This recipe is courtesy of Freddie Janssen’s cookbook, Pickled: Over 60 inspiring recipes for Pickling, Kimchi, Vinegars & More.
