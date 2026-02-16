4 Songs I Would Put On My Own Personal ‘Wuthering Heights’ Soundtrack

Wuthering Heights premiered in theaters on February 13, 2026, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Which, in my personal opinion, is a bold move for something with that kind of source material. We’ve discussed yearning before, but Wuthering Heights takes heartsick longing to another dimension. If I were adapting this story of toxic yearning, relationships that defy class structure and family dynamics, and love so consuming and compulsive it’s more like cannibalism, I would have to include these four songs on the soundtrack.

“It Will Come Back” by Hozier

Hozier’s “It Will Come Back” from his 2014 debut album paints a picture of a feral animal begging and scratching outside the door. As the embodiment of the speaker’s love, this animal desperately needs to be let inside. To be fed, to be acknowledged. But the speaker is begging their lover not to do it: “Honey, don’t feed it, it will come back.” They don’t want this animal to become dependent on their lover’s attention in case they feel the same way. Essentially, it says, “Don’t keep the feral animal of my love warm if you can’t make room for it in your heart.”

“Brand New City” by Mitski

“Brand New City” appeared on Mitski’s 2012 debut album. It’s full of sinister accusations (“Honey look at me / Tell me what you took, what’d you take?”) as well as imagery of a body essentially falling apart. “I think my brain is rotting in places / I think my heart is ready to die / I think my body is falling in pieces / I think my blood is passing me by,” Mitski opens the first verse.

There are many allusions to depression in “Brand New City”, which could also tie into Wuthering Heights. Specifically, it brings to mind Catherine and Heathcliff’s equal suffering from the rift in their relationship. Such as when Heathcliff overhears Cathy say, “It would degrade me to marry Heathcliff now.” But he doesn’t hear the rest of her confession, and when he leaves, the story echoes with a sentiment akin to, “Honey, what’d you take, what you take?”

“I Love You” by Fontaines D.C.

“I Love You” appeared on the third album by Fontaines D.C., Skinty Fia. Realistically, the track is a dual-edged love song to Ireland. It revels in love for their country while also admitting disappointment in its political landscape. While it’s important to recognize the original intent behind the song, there’s also potential for it on my Wuthering Heights soundtrack. “Well, I love you, imagine a world without you / It’s only ever you, I only think of you / And if it’s a blessing, I want it for you / If I must have a future, I want it with you,” opens the second verse. This does well with that all-consuming yearning, the animalistic suffering and grief. It’s very “I cannot live without my life! I cannot live without my soul!”

“Silver Springs” by Fleetwood Mac

“Silver Springs”, which Stevie Nicks originally wrote during the Rumours sessions but was left off the album, is like the thematic sister to Kate Bush’s “Wuthering Heights”. And there’s really no couple who can match Cathy and Heathcliff for toxic yearning like Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham. Nicks wrote “Silver Springs” as a response to Buckingham’s “Go Your Own Way”, which was a response to their messy breakup.

The two had an intense, creative, manic love affair that culminated in them having to sing breakup songs they wrote about each other live on stage. “Time cast a spell on you / But you won’t forget me / I know I could have loved you / But you would not let me,” Nicks and Buckingham sing in the chorus. Of course, the end of the song extends the chorus. “I’ll follow you down / Til the sound of my voice will haunt you / You’ll never get away from the sound / Of the woman that loves you.” It’s all very “You say I killed you—haunt me then!”, isn’t it?

