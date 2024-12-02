‘Brain Rot’ Is Oxford Dictionary’s Word of the Year, Which Just Seems Fitting

“Brain rot” is the perfect term for the post-Thanksgiving, pre-Christmas mental state I’m currently in—it’s also Oxford Dictionary’s word of the year.

“Our experts noticed that ‘brain rot’ gained new prominence this year as a term used to capture concerns about the impact of consuming excessive amounts of low-quality online content, especially on social media,” Oxford University Press said.

Surely, the company is referring to platforms like TikTok that allow you to scroll for hours on end, consuming short-form content on various topics and claims—many of which are simply untrue, like that whole cortisol face theory.

The use of the term “brain rot” increased by 230% within the last year. Other contenders for 2024 Word of the Year include demure, slop, dynamic pricing, romantasy, and lore. (What does it say about me that I haven’t heard of half those words? Do I have brain rot?)

Oxford University Press defines brain rot in the following way: “(n.) Supposed deterioration of a person’s mental or intellectual state, especially viewed as a result of overconsumption of material (now particularly online content) considered to be trivial or unchallenging. Also: something characterized as likely to lead to such deterioration.”

So, all those UFO videos I watched last night on my TikTok’s FYP might be giving me brain rot?

The publishing company added that Henry David Thoreau’s book Walden, published in 1854, was the first recorded use of ‘brain rot.’ However, it since “has taken on new significance in the digital age.”

“‘Brain rot’ speaks to one of the perceived dangers of virtual life, and how we are using our free time,” said Oxford Languages President Casper Grathwohl, per AP News. “It feels like a rightful next chapter in the cultural conversation about humanity and technology. It’s not surprising that so many voters embraced the term, endorsing it as our choice this year.”

Well, 2023’s word of the year was “rizz,” which is technically internet slang and a play on the actual word “charisma.” So, maybe we’re taking a step in the right direction with “brain rot?”