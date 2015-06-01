Brazil’s Database Returns with ‘Prime Time’ EP

After four years of remixing and editing from Database’s Lucio Morais and Yuri Chix, we were stoked to hear new material from the duo. They’ve worked with people like Mark Ronson, Jay Z, and Fatboy Slim and two weeks ago they gave hints of a possible comeback of their own upon releasing the track “I Wish” on SoundCloud. Now we can confirm: Database is alive and well. Listen to their new EP, Prime Time, exclusively here.

“We had a lot of material ready to be released from those four years. We’re always producing”, says Morais. “We’re not rushing to release stuff all the time, but we do care about always releasing something that’s special”. Chix explains that the EP’s title has a lot with that. “Prime Time symbolizes that magical time, just like the track ‘Prime Time’ itself,” he says. “That time unfolds on that melody going up and down, kind of a slow/fast motion in the shape of scales. So ‘Prime Time’ becomes elastic.”

After such a long wait and a career of ten years, they believe to be taking the Database project way more seriously than before. “I think it was all brand new at first, today we’re kinda more professional,” Morais says. “That can be seen on our productions. There was some evolution for sure—after all, we’re always learning and adapting ourselves.”

Time and experience has also prompted a change in their writing process. “Coming up with new harmonies and melodies that cater to the mood and feelings of the listeners was the first step taken for [most of] the new songs,” Chix adds.

After the EP, Database says its first album will come out later 2015. “Prime Time was just the beginning of some new sounds that are going to be on our new album,” Chix explains. “This new EP has no vocal tracks, whereas the album will be filled with those. We wanted to hold back on those vocals and leave the EP as sort of a bridge connecting what we were and where we’re headed.”

Prime Time is available June 2 through Life On Planes.

