Breakfast Hash Recipe

“You can put whatever you want in a hash, and it’s yours. But this one’s mine, and I’m showing you how to make it.”
Servings: 2
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 35 minutes
Ingredients
1 yellow onion
1 poblano pepper
1 jalapeño
2 radishes
2 green onions
5 ounces|142 grams heirloom cherry tomatoes
1 garlic clove
2 Yukon gold potatoes
¼ ounce|7 ounces fresh cilantro
1 lime
4 ounces|113 grams black beans
6 ounces|170 grams mozzarella cheese (shredded)
2 large eggs
2 slices whole wheat bread
1 can salsa verde
Directions
- Heat the oven to 450°F. Dice the onion into ¼-inch pieces. Set aside. Remove the stem, pith, and seeds from the poblano and jalapeño. Dice into ¼-inch pieces. Set aside. Slice the radishes into ¼-inch rounds. Place in a small bowl and cover with water. Set aside. Slice the green onions into ¼-inch pieces. Set aside. Cut the cherry tomatoes in half. Set aside. Finely chop the garlic. Set aside.
- Peel and dice the potato into ¼-inch pieces. Season with ¼ teaspoon each of salt and pepper. Set aside. Remove the stems from the cilantro discard stems. Rough chop leaves. Set aside. Cut the lime into wedges. Set aside.
- In a large oven-proof sauté pan on cast iron skillet heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil over high. When hot, carefully add the potatoes. Cook, stirring occasionally until the potatoes are golden brown, about 8 to 10 minutes. When cooked, remove the potatoes using a slotted spoon and place on a plate lined with paper towels to drain the excess oil.
- In a large ovenproof sauté pan or cast iron skillet heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil over medium-high. When hot, add the onions, poblano, and jalapeño. Sauté for 5 to 6 minutes until tender. Drain the black beans, and add to the sauté pan. Add the potatoes, garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add the heirloom cherry tomatoes and mozzarella cheese. Stir to combine.
- Crack the eggs over the vegetable mixture. Place the ovenproof sauté pan or cast iron skillet in the oven and bake for 15 minutes until the edges are browned, tomatoes have blistered, and eggs have lightly set. Place the slices of bread directly on the oven rack and bake for 3 to 4 minutes, until lightly toasted.
- Butter the toasted bread and place one slice one each of 2 plates. Serve the breakfast hash event between the plates. Serve the salsa verde on the side. Garnish with the green onions, cilantro, radishes and lime wedges.
