France Looking to Ban Kanye West From Performing After UK Cancellation

It looks like the U.K. isn’t the only country trying to keep Kanye West out.

In a report from POLITICO, Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez is working diligently to prevent Ye from performing at the Marseille Vélodrome. In exploring “every possibility,” Nuñez spoke with local leaders in order to stop the show. Marseille Mayor Benoît Payan let it be known how he feels about the prospect of Mr. West performing in his city. “I refuse to let Marseille be a showcase for those who promote hatred and unapologetic Nazism. Kanye West is not welcome at the Vélodrome,” he tweeted.

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All of this comes on the heels of U.K. officials organizing to prevent Ye from performing at Wireless Festival. The government as a whole claimed it “would not be conducive to the public good” if he performed. Moreover, London mayor Sadiq Khan deeply opposed the decision, saying that it didn’t reflect England’s values. “This was a decision taken by the festival organizers and not one that City Hall is involved in,” he said in a statement.

Ultimately, Wireless Festival canceled its annual hip-hop shows altogether after banning Kanye West as the headliner. “As a result of the Home Office banning YE from entering the United Kingdom, Wireless Festival has been forced to cancel. All ticket holders will receive an automatic full refund,” they told fans in a statement.

Kanye West Might be Banned From Performing in France

Meanwhile, Brazil essentially dared Ye to come out to their country. A November 2025 report stated that the State Public Prosecutor’s Office in São Paulo would arrest him if he spouted any Nazi rhetoric. The country even threatened the show’s promoters, Guilherme Cavalcante and Jean Fabrício Ramos, for organizing the show.

Meanwhile, Kanye West has been desperately trying to get his fans to forgive his past transgressions. In a public apology posted in the Wall Street Journal in January 2026, he expressed remorse for his actions.

“I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did, though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people,” he wrote at the time. “I’m not asking for sympathy or a free pass, though I aspire to earn your forgiveness. I write today simply to ask for your patience and understanding as I find my way home.”