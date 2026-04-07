Wireless Festival Cancels Shows After Kanye West Gets Blocked From Traveling to the UK

After heaps of backlash and sponsors pulling their support, Wireless Festival has canceled its big show. Kanye West was slated to headline all three nights of the London based hip-hop festival. “As a result of the Home Office banning YE from entering the United Kingdom, Wireless Festival has been forced to cancel. All ticket holders will receive an automatic full refund,” they shared in a statement.

All of this comes on the heels of the U.K. government banning Ye from entering the country. Sources reported that the government deemed such an entry a net negative and blocked him accordingly. It “would not be conducive to the public good,” they said in a statement.

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This matches the sentiments of other authorities in the U.K. Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, was staunchly against the Wireless Festival’s decision to include Kanye West and said it was theirs and theirs alone. “We are clear that the past comments and actions of this artist are offensive and wrong, and are simply not reflective of London’s values,” he said in a statement. “This was a decision taken by the festival organizers and not one that City Hall is involved in.”

Wireless Festival Canceled After Kanye Banned From The U.K.

Additionally, the Jewish Leadership Council said Kanye would only fuel a rise in antisemitism in the U.K. “Any venue or festival should reconsider before providing their platform to Kanye West to spread his antisemitism,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

All in all, Ye’s pockets certainly aren’t hurting from the Wireless Festival cancellation. After performing at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 1 and 3, 2026, he netted a hefty $33 million. His latest album, BULLY, also did incredibly well in the sales and streaming department. The record debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and sold 56,000 copies. Moreover, he received nearly 98.5 million streams in the first week.

The fact that Kanye West has seen such immense success has made some people skeptical of his apology. David Schwimmer, or Ross from Friends, insists that this is all a big PR ploy to get back in good graces. “An apology letter is just that: Words on paper,” Schwimmer wrote on Instagram. “An advertisement, generating publicity before a concert tour. It does not erase years of abuse. It’s fine for his famous pals to pat him on the back and say, ‘It’s all good.’ But the community he has harmed most has no reason to trust his apology is authentic.”