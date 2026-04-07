Ross From ‘Friends’ Applauds Sponsors for Pulling From Festival After Kanye West Was Announced to Headline

As Kanye West attempts to get back in the public’s good graces, not everyone is happy to see him return. London mayor Sadiq Khan made it abundantly clear that he didn’t love him headlining the Wireless Festival. “We are clear that the past comments and actions of this artist are offensive and wrong, and are simply not reflective of London’s values,” he said in a statement. “This was a decision taken by the festival organizers and not one that City Hall is involved in.”

Additionally, a spokesperson for the Jewish Leadership Council found it “deeply irresponsible” due to increased antisemitism in the UK. “West has repeatedly used his platform to spread antisemitism and pro-Nazi messaging,” they said in a separate statement. “His most recent apology must be considered in the context that he went on to sell swastika T-shirts and release a song called ‘Heil Hitler’ after apologising previously. Any venue or festival should reconsider before providing their platform to Kanye West to spread his antisemitism.”

Videos by VICE

Despite all this, celebrities still showed up in droves for his concerts at SoFi Stadium in April 2026. However, there’s one celebrity in particular who’s not a fan of the renewed support for Ye: Ross from Friends.

In a post on Instagram, David Schwimmer rejoiced that Pepsi, PayPal, and Diageo had ‘moral clarity’ for pulling from the Wireless Festival. “Unlike Wireless and Festival Republic, they decided not to platform an artist who became one of the most recognizable hate-mongering bigots in the world,” he wrote. Then, the actor suggested that Kanye’s apology in the Wall Street Journal was all a grand PR plan to drum up support again. But he wasn’t moved by the gesture.

“An apology letter is just that: Words on paper,” Schwimmer continued of Kanye West. “An advertisement, generating publicity before a concert tour. It does not erase years of abuse. … It’s fine for his famous pals to pat him on the back and say, ‘It’s all good.’ But the community he has harmed most has no reason to trust his apology is authentic.”

Ross from Friends insisted that he’s all about forgiveness. However, he wants to see more action from Kanye West to support his return to the public. “Until Ye demonstrates a commitment to building back trust,” Schwimmer added, “not only with the Jewish community, but with ALL the fans he left heartbroken and disappointed by his hateful rhetoric the last several years — he should not be granted a platform to perform. To do so is to be tacitly complicit in what these companies know to be wrong, unethical, and immoral.”