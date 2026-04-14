Metro Games Go on Huge Sale Ahead of Metro 2039’s Reveal

Now is the best time for gamers to delve into the Metro franchise if they haven’t already, as all three games are available for just a few dollars ahead of Metro 2039‘s reveal later this week.

Metro saga bundle has been heavily discounted

screenshot: 4A Games

One of the more popular horror FPS franchises, the Metro series got its start during the Xbox 360 generation with Metro 2033. A sequel, Metro: Last Light, followed shortly thereafter. The games were commonly thought of as spiritual successors to the STALKER franchise, as they both share similar settings and dark post-apocalyptic atmospheres. The first two Metro games received “Redux” remasters early on in the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 generation, with 2019’s Metro Exodus following years later as the most recent mainline installment in the franchise. Fans have been waiting for news of a fourth title ever since.

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Thankfully, Metro fans won’t have to wait much longer, as industry insider NateTheHate leaked that a new Metro game, called Metro 2039, would be revealed soon. Sure enough, Xbox came out and confirmed the rumor, announcing that it’s hosting a proper Metro 2039 reveal event on April 16, where it’ll share more details about the fourth mainline Metro game.

Individual metro games also on sale

screenshot: 4A Games

Ahead of Metro 2039‘s exciting reveal event later this week, series developer 4A Games has gone ahead and launched a franchise-wide sale on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. The Metro Saga Bundle costs just $5.99 on PlayStation and Xbox, and includes the remastered Redux versions of Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light, as well as the most recent entry, Metro Exodus. Both of Exodus’ story DLCs, The Two Colonels and Sam’s Story, are included as well.

The same bundle is discounted for PC gamers, too. On Steam, it costs $7.49, and it’s at its most expensive on GOG, costing gamers $8.95, which is still a steal for being able to grab the entire Metro franchise, DLC and all. Gamers who may already have one or two of these games can pick up the other ones at individual discounts as well, though the bundle would be cheapest for those just getting started. On Xbox, 2033 and Last Light cost $3.99 a piece, with Exodus costing $4.49. Exodus costs the same on PlayStation, but only the 2033 and Last Light bundle has been discounted; both games still cost full price individually on Sony’s platform. Steam and GOG are home to the cheapest prices of the sale, with Metro 2033 and Last Light costing just $1.99 each.

Gamers who are playing through the Metro franchise for the very first time will likely have a good number of months before Metro 2039 releases, as judging by the nature of Xbox’s reveal event, there’s a good chance the new game could be out at some point before the end of the year. These games aren’t super long, with each taking around 10-15 hours to beat. Metro Exodus is the longest of the bunch, as it introduces larger open zones for players to explore. It’ll be interesting to see whether Metro 2039 follows Exodus‘ more open design, or if it returns to the strictly linear experience offered up by the first two games.