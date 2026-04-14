Mysterious Vinyl Record With Disguised Vocals and No Artist Info Has Fans Hunting for Clues

A mysterious, unmarked vinyl appeared in several record stores in the U.S. and U.K., leaving fans scratching their heads after listening. The vocals are pitched down, and there’s no identifying information on the record, so it’s anyone’s guess who shipped it out. One clue has been revealed, however: it’s allegedly a “major artist.”

Before taking a listen, this definitely seems like something Jack White would do. Remember when he slipped unmarked vinyl copies of his last album, No Name, into purchases at his Third Man Records locations? He always seems to be cooking up some new stunt when there’s new music to release, but it’s usually clear that he’s the one doing it.

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The strangely obscured vocals would be a new one, though. Reports indicate that several locations, like Rough Trade stores, set these records out for free. Those who took them for a spin shared that the song is notably a piano-based ballad. Discernible lyrics include “Don’t give up on us,” “This ain’t love,” and “Stay low.” Based on that, we’re crossing Jack White off the list.

Who Is Behind This Mystery Vinyl? Fans Speculate On Social Media

A mystery artist has sent an unlabeled vinyl to record stores in the US & UK. pic.twitter.com/LMDPgi4599 — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 11, 2026

So who else could it be? Listeners have been taking to social media to speculate, with a few stand-out possibilities. Many fans are thinking it might be Lewis Capaldi, whose most recent comeback release was the EP Survive in 2025.

One fan shared that they were “99 percent sure” it was Capaldi after pitching the vocals up with software, allegedly recognizing his accent. Several other fans agreed, noting that they picked out his voice immediately after hearing him perform live in the past

Another person claimed Capaldi did a similar stunt with his 2023 album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent. “It’s gotta be him,” they said, noting that he did the same for the single “Forget Me.”

While a large majority is gunning for Lewis Capaldi on the mystery vinyl, fans are shopping for other artists around as well. The 1975, Niall Horan, and Bon Iver are just a few names floating around.

Niall Horan could work, since he has a new album coming out in June. But the secrecy doesn’t really make sense given that there’s already a release date and two singles. Several things fans agree on, though: it’s a male artist, he has some sort of accent, and he writes heartfelt piano ballads.