Photos of Mass Graves in Bucha Spark Global Outrage

masacrul din bucha al rusilor, oameni ucisi de rusi in razboiul din ucraina bucha, bucea
The world has reacted with horror after hundreds of people were found killed in cold blood in areas of Ukraine the Russian army has now retreated from. 

The victims, some of whom died with their hands tied behind their backs, were found over the weekend in the town of Bucha, just outside the capital Kyiv. Satellite images appear to show a mass grave site in the middle of the town. 

Screen Shot 2022-04-04 at 14.09.08.png
PHOTO: 2022 Maxar Technologies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy labelled Russian troops “murderers, torturers and rapists” after the bodies of hundreds of civilians were discovered over the weekend, and referred to the killings as “genocide”. Russia has denied responsibility. 

Soldiers who kill, torture or rape civilians are responsible for war crimes

GettyImages-1239733156.jpg
PHOTO: Matthew Hatcher/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Fears are growing  that similar scenes will be found in more Russian-occupied areas as Moscow moved troops to the east of Ukraine. And world leaders have joined Zelenskyy in condemning what appears to be the torture and execution of innocent people. 

GettyImages-1239740623.jpg
Zelenskyy in Bucha on Monday. PHOTO: RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

UK

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the grim discoveries have provided “yet more evidence that Putin and his army are committing war crimes in Ukraine.”

“No denial or disinformation from the Kremlin can hide what we all know to be the truth – Putin is desperate, his invasion is failing, and Ukraine’s resolve has never been stronger,” he added. 

AP_22093512938765.jpg
PHOTO: AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

Johnson went on to promise to do “everything in my power to starve Putin’s war machine” by “stepping up our sanctions and military support, as well as bolstering our humanitarian support package to help those in need on the ground.”

He has told ministers he wants to arm Ukraine with anti-ship missiles to help repel a Russian invasion by sea at the port city Odesa.  


United States

On Sunday, US secretary of state Antony Blinken described the horrific images “as a punch to the gut.” 

“We can’t become numb to this. We can’t normalise this. This is the reality of what’s going on every single day as long as Russia’s brutality against Ukraine continues.”

“Since the aggression, we’ve come out and said that we believe that Russian forces have committed war crimes, and we’ve been working to document that, to provide the information we have to the relevant instructions and organisations that will put all of this together. And there needs to be accountability for it.”

AP_22093525771071.jpg
Ukrainian soldiers celebrate at a check point in Bucha. PHOTO: AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd

United Nations

In a tweet, UN secretary-general António Guterres called for an “independent investigation” to ensure “effective accountability.” 

Poland

Polish President Andrzej Duda has called for Ukraine to be provided with “weapons, weapons and more weapons.”

“Criminals must be called criminals, brought to justice and sentenced,” he added.

Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned “the murder of civilians in Ukraine,” and said that Canada remained “committed to holding the Russian regime accountable, and will continue to do everything we can to support the people of Ukraine.” 

He said, “Those responsible for these egregious and appalling attacks will be brought to justice.”

Germany 

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has promised to implement further sanctions that will ensure “Putin and his supporters will feel the consequences” of the “atrocities.”

“I demand that international organisations such as the International Committee of the Red Cross be given access to these areas in order to independently document the atrocities.”

France

In a tweet, President Emmanuel Macron called the images from Bucha “unbearable” and described the Russian army as “cowardly”. 

“My compassion for the victims, my solidarity with the Ukrainians,” he added. “The Russian authorities will have to answer for these crimes.” 

Share:

