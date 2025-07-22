Watch: The Trailer for Our New Doc About Buddyhead

A new trailer just dropped for a forthcoming episode of our series, I Was There. And this time, we’re heading back to the turn of a new millennium, and the dawn of internet shit-talking.

Before indie sleaze, before nu-metal mania, there was Buddyhead. Back in the days of LimeWire and landlines, the website was the best place on the internet. Launched in 1998 by Travis Keller and Aaron North, it evolved into a blog full of brutal reviews and the kind of jaw-dropping industry-insider gossip that provoked legal threats from Korn, Courtney Love, and Axl Rose. Later, Keller and North started a label that released albums by groundbreaking artists like At The Drive-In, The Dillinger Escape Plan, and North’s own band, The Icarus Line.

Videos by VICE

The pair were the era’s biggest pisstakers. When they weren’t spray-painting slurs on The Strokes’ tour bus, or making their “Torture Device” crank calls to Tenacious D’s manager, they were usually winding up Fred Durst. Keller stole three of his famous red baseball caps before auctioning them off for charity, after a woman was assaulted during Limp Bizkit’s set at Woodstock ‘99. Unsurprisingly, the pair made plenty of enemies in the industry, and a huge amount of fans outside of it.

If you’re a VICE member—and if you’re not, you can remedy that right here—you will get exclusive early access to this brand new episode of I Was There later this week.

In it, Travis recalls Buddyhead’s glory days fighting the good fight. Tuck into the trailer below.

One last thing: Keller is also currently crowdfunding On the Lash, a documentary cut from 250 hours of mini DV tapes he shot between 1998 and 2005. You can support his documentary project here.

Click here to sign up to become a member of VICE—with options ranging from a full subscription to our magazine (4 banging issues per year, right to your door!) to digital membership giving you access to everything behind our paywall.