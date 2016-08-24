Check Out (Almost) Every DJ Playing Burning Man This Year



Following the success of last year’s music guide, a schedule of various DJs and live acts playing sets at Burning Man, Kate Houston, AKA the Rock Star Librarian, has taken on the daunting task of again compiling close to every DJ lineup from the Burn’s many theme camps and mutant art cars and put them into a handy PDF. In the guide’s intro she notes that those who wished to be included were, and those who wish to remain stealth (I.E.—not release their lineup) were not. Houston raised funs to compile all the information and produce the guide on Kickstarter, where she raised $5,961 of a $5,000 goal.



“The Rock Star Librarian (RSL) Music Guide connects you to Black Rock City’s booty shaking beats and live music jams,” she writes on Kickstarter. “Every listing that has appeared in this guide has been no easy feat, but it’s all been worth it when I see your happy smiles and dusty dancing out on the playa.” In addition to the location and time stamps of various DJ sets, the guide also includes tips on how to deal with law enforcement if you are stopped and questions, and where to go if you’re sober on the playa.

Spread throughout more pages than a short novel (20 to be exact), this year’s Burn will include a veritable who’s who of trippy dance music pushers from across the electronic spectrum, ranging from Carl Cox, to Diplo, Infected Mushroom, GRiZ, BT, Maceo Plex, and a variety of Burner regulars like DJ Tennis and DJ Dan. Whether you’ll be heading to the desert next week or not, it’s something of an awe-inspiring read. Check out the guide here.