Butcher Sandwich

Servings: 1

Prep: 5 minutes

Total: 20 minutes

Ingredients

1 boneless ribeye, at room temperature

kosher salt, to taste

some good fucking olive oil, to taste

seeded semolina bread

madre de sagrantino (grape jelly mixed with red wine)

calabrian chile paste

sea salt, to taste

fresh basil

ricotta salata

Directions

1. Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Season the ribeye liberally on both sides with salt and a drizzle of olive oil. Add the steak to the skillet and cook, flipping once and making sure that the steak is flat so it gets all that good good crusting while it cooks, until cooked to desired temperature. Transfer to a cutting board and allow it to rest for 10 minutes before carving.

2. Take your semolina roll and slice it in half lengthwise. Slather some of that madre de sagrantino on the inside of the bottom half and some calabrian chile paste on the inside of the top half. Top with some slices of the steak and drizzle it with some more olive oil. Season it with sea salt and add some basil leaves and shaved ricotta salata. Drizzle with a little more olive oil and get into it.